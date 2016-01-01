top of page
MEMPHIS
"THE TIME IS NOW"
PEOPLE, PURPOSE, & POWER
INAYAH
TRISTATE BLACK PRIDE
MUSIC FEST HEADLINER
AVERY WILSON
MUSICAL GUEST @ THE MUSIC FEST
CARTER THE BODY
CELEBRITY HOST @
ALL WHITE AFFAIR
DRED CARPENTER
CELEBRITY HOST @
ALL WHITE AFFAIR
recap of 2022 black pride memphis weekend!
ALL STAR WEEKEND | JUNE 15 - 18, 2023
Get Involved
Find out how you can volunteer, donate, perform and more.........
See What's Happening
Discover pride events going on year round in the Memphis, TN area .
JOB FAIR REGISTRATION FOR EMPLOYERS ONLY
The larger TriState Black Pride community drives the work we do. We’ve been championing diversity and motivating positive change. From volunteer opportunities to event management and sponsorship, there’s plenty of room to get involved. Learn how you can join the thousands of others who proudly support TriState Black Pride by clicking below.
UNITING THE Memphis LGBTQ+COMMUNITY
