TRISTATE BLACK PRIDE

TRISTATE BLACK PRIDE

MEMPHIS

 "THE TIME IS NOW"

PEOPLE, PURPOSE, & POWER

POWERED BY

INAYAH

TRISTATE BLACK PRIDE

MUSIC FEST HEADLINER

AVERY WILSON

MUSICAL GUEST @ THE MUSIC FEST

CARTER THE BODY 

CELEBRITY HOST @

ALL WHITE AFFAIR 

DRED CARPENTER

CELEBRITY HOST @

ALL WHITE AFFAIR 

 recap of 2022 black pride memphis weekend! 

ALL STAR WEEKEND | JUNE 15 - 18, 2023

Get Involved

Find out how you can volunteer, donate, perform and more.........

See What's Happening

Discover pride events going on year round in the Memphis, TN area .

Concrete Wall

JOB FAIR REGISTRATION FOR EMPLOYERS ONLY 

The larger TriState Black Pride community drives the work we do. We’ve been championing diversity and motivating positive change. From volunteer opportunities to event management and sponsorship, there’s plenty of room to get involved. Learn how you can join the thousands of others who proudly support TriState Black Pride by clicking below.

UNITING THE Memphis LGBTQ+COMMUNITY

Volunteers Needed

TriState Black Pride Events

Our unique pride events offer our diverse community opportunities to show off pride. Throughout the year, these gatherings provide visibility and safety for hundreds of thousands in the LGBTQ+community.

Get Tristate Party Tickets

Tickets Available on Eventbrite

